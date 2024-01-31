AIRLINK 57.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-4.15%)
BOP 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.65%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
DFML 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
DGKC 70.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.81%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.36%)
FFL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.44%)
GGL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.42%)
HBL 111.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.94%)
HUBC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.69%)
HUMNL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.52%)
KOSM 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-8.14%)
MLCF 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
OGDC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-2.13%)
PAEL 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.47%)
PIAA 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.02%)
PPL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.52%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-6.83%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.71%)
SEARL 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.15%)
SNGP 65.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-4.15%)
SSGC 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.16%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.71%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.8%)
TRG 69.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-5.4%)
UNITY 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.92%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 6,310 Decreased By -110.5 (-1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -389.9 (-1.73%)
KSE100 61,842 Decreased By -932 (-1.48%)
KSE30 20,873 Decreased By -272.4 (-1.29%)
Opinion Print 2024-01-31

‘Elections and prospects’

Published 31 Jan, 2024 05:22am

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “Elections and prospects” carried by the newspaper yesterday.

The writer, Rashed Rahman, has presented, as always, a highly informed perspective on the current situation in the country. In other words, he has expressed the essential features of the entire situation succinctly, so to speak.

The writer has argued, among other things, that “The ‘pariah’ party in this polarised political environment is only the PTI. If it can be assumed then that the result of the election is a foregone conclusion, what does this say about the legitimacy of the regime to follow, and what effect will it have on its ability to tackle the imposing mountain of troubles the country faces, first and foremost the economic meltdown?”

In my view, things have become profoundly profound for the PTI rank and file in particular after both the top leaders of party, former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, were awarded 10-year sentence in the cipher case by a special court established under the Official Secrets Act yesterday.

Ironically, the conviction of both PTI leaders was followed by a bomb attack on PTI’s rally in Balochistan’s Sibi that claimed the lives of at least four people.

It is important to note both the developments have taken place nine days before the general elections, which the party is contesting amid a fierce state crackdown and without its iconic election symbol bat.

The fact that the elections have been reduced to a kind of charade or farce cannot be overemphasized as the current political processes of the state have literally thrown PTI out of the election contest.

The situation strongly suggests that PTI is perhaps the only contestant in the election fray that has been effectively deprived of a level playing field from the day one. In other words, PTI doesn’t stand a chance of achieving any big or small success.

The outcome of the elections will therefore be surely challenged by the independent domestic and global monitors alike. The PTI’s predicament clearly shows that democracy in Pakistan is experiencing a setback.

Abu Adnan (Karachi)

