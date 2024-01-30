AIRLINK 57.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-4.15%)
France will continue to invest in nuclear energy: PM Attal

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2024 08:28pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PARIS: France will continue to invest in nuclear power and develop reactors, the country’s prime minister Gabriel Attal told lawmakers on Tuesday, deeming nuclear energy “a French pride”.

“We will continue to ramp up our nuclear network and invest heavily in program”s this year,“ Attal told the National Assembly, adding the heavily delayed Flamanville EPR nuclear reactor from state utility EDF will become operational.

“We will continue to develop renewable energy in the same way we will develop nuclear power in our country,” he said.

