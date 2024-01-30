AIRLINK 57.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-4.15%)
BOP 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.65%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
DFML 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
DGKC 70.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.81%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.36%)
FFL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.44%)
GGL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.42%)
HBL 111.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.94%)
HUBC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.69%)
HUMNL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.52%)
KOSM 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-8.14%)
MLCF 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
OGDC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-2.13%)
PAEL 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.47%)
PIAA 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.02%)
PPL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.52%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-6.83%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.71%)
SEARL 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.15%)
SNGP 65.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-4.15%)
SSGC 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.16%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.71%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.8%)
TRG 69.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-5.4%)
UNITY 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.92%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 6,310 Decreased By -110.5 (-1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -389.9 (-1.73%)
KSE100 61,842 Decreased By -932 (-1.48%)
KSE30 20,873 Decreased By -272.4 (-1.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi leads most Gulf markets lower; Egypt gains

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2024 08:13pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday amid escalating tensions in the region with the Saudi index leading the losses.

Washington vowed to take “all necessary actions” to defend its troops following a deadly drone attack in Jordan by Iran-backed militants, the first U.S. military deaths since the Israel-Gaza war began, putting markets on edge.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index declined 2.2%, dragged down by a 2.7% drop in Al Rajhi Bank and a 10% slide in drilling service provider ADES Holding Co.

Saudi Aramco on Tuesday said it was asked to cut its planned maximum sustainable oil production capacity to 12 million barrels a day (bpd), having raised it to 13 million bpd almost four years ago.

According to Farah Mourad, senior market analyst at EQUITI Group, the kingdom’s decision to cut its planned maximum sustainable oil production capacity by one million bpd implies that the expected demand might not be as high as initially anticipated.

Also, supply disruptions in the Middle East have led to a decrease in investor confidence, said Mourad. While, the bleak economic outlook in China - the world’s second-largest crude consumer - also added to the worries after a Hong Kong court ordered the liquidation of property company China Evergrande Group deepening its real estate crisis.

Gulf bourses end mixed; Egypt rises

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.3%.

Dubai’s main share index gave up early gains to close 0.1% lower, hit by a 0.8% fall in top lender Emirates NBD.

However, the index’s losses were limited by a 13.2% surge in Mashreqbank. The lender, which closed at its highest since Nov. 2008, reported a 150% surge in fourth-quarter profit.

The Qatari benchmark lost 0.4%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar losing 2.3%.

The Federal Reserve’s policy meeting and Chair Jerome Powell’s commentary will likely be the main event of the week, while investors will also watch out for the U.S. employment report this week to help gauge the direction markets will take in the months to come.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 3.8%, led by a 15% jump in Oriental Weavers Carpets.

Egypt’s central bank is expected to leave overnight interest rates unchanged at a policy meeting on Thursday, according to a poll of analysts, who are on tenterhooks awaiting the outcome of talks with an International Monetary Fund team now in Cairo.

========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA    down 2.2% to 11,986
 ABU DHABI       fell 0.3% to 9,519
 DUBAI           eased 0.1% to 4,168
 QATAR           dropped 0.4% to 10,110
 EGYPT           rose 1.1% to 11,337
 BAHRAIN         gained 1.4% to 2,070
 OMAN            eased 0.1% to 4,587
 KUWAIT          was up 0.2% to 8,032
========================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Saudi leads most Gulf markets lower; Egypt gains

Cipher case: Imran, Qureshi get 10 years in jail

Rupee inches upward, settles at 279.55 against US dollar

Corruption Perception Index 2023: Pakistan’s rank improves 7 places

At least 2 dead, several injured in blast at PTI rally in Balochistan’s Sibi

IMF says global ‘soft landing’ in sight, raises 2024 economic growth outlook

Oil up on Middle East tensions, China economy worries limit gains

Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs465mn in penalties on 10 banks

SBP initiates process for issuance of new currency notes

Gold price per tola increases Rs700 in Pakistan

Qatar says Gaza truce proposal to be sent to Hamas as war rages on

Read more stories