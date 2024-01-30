ATC allows post-arrest bail of Sanam Javed

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday accepted the post-arrest bail of PTI activist Sanam Javed in a case of torching of PML-N office.

The court directed her to submit a bail bond of rupees 0.2 million. The police arrested her again in another case. In the first case, ATC judge Arshad Javed Chadhar pronounced the bail verdict.

A deputy prosecutor opposed the bail application and said she incited people to vandalize and torch the office. Her counsel, however, contended that his client was nominated in the case six months after the May 9 violence. He therefore asked the court to allow her post-arrest bail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024