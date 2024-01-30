AIRLINK 60.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.51%)
20 probationary officers: CCP holds interactive session for CSA syndicate group

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2024 04:52am

ISLAMABAD: As part of their training under the 51st Common Training Programme (CTP), a syndicate group of 20 probationary officers from the Civil Services Academy visited the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) for an interactive session.

Saeed Ahmad Nawaz, Member (Office of Fair Trade, MIU), CCP, presided over the session. While speaking on the occasion, he discussed the proactive measures undertaken by the CCP, including the establishment of a Market Intelligence Unit (MIU), to effectively implement the Competition Law.

The syndicate group was led by the faculty in charge, Rehmat Wali Khan, Deputy Director. The group members, who are currently researching the “Implications of Fifth Industrial Revolution (IR 5.0) on Public Sector Management in Pakistan,” asked multiple questions. While responding to the questions, Nawaz underscored the significant challenges and opportunities presented by the advent of the Fifth Industrial Revolution.

The syndicate group also benefited from a comprehensive presentation delivered by Shahzad Hussain, DG (Advocacy)/Registrar of CCP. The presentation explained the substantive provision of Competition Law dealing with Abuse of Dominance, Prohibited Agreements, Deceptive Marketing, and Mergers & Acquisitions.

