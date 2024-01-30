KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 271,109 tonnes of cargo comprising 164,666 tonnes of import cargo and 106,443 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 164,666 comprised of 112,550 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,1,300 tonnes of Bulk Cargo,8,486 tonnes of DAP, 9,757 tonnes of Urea & 32,573 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of 106,443 comprised of 90,256 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 200 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 13,500 tonnes of Clinkers & 2,487 tonnes of Liquid Cargo. -Nearly, 9006 containers comprising of 4209 containers import and 4797 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 667 of 20’s and 1408 of 40’s loaded while 02 of 20’s and 362 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 799 of 20’s and 1281 of 40’s loaded containers while 152 of 20’s and 642 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 08 ships namely, Tsingtao Express, X-Press Pisces, Navios Bahamas, Apl Barcelona, Cielo Di Rotterdom, CmaCgm Attila & Kiel Express berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 10 ships namely, Dae Won, Cscl Neptune, Express Argentina, Sea Dragon, X-Press Carina, Mu Dan Song, Shamrock Jupiter, Tsingtao Express, X-Press Pisces & Ym Excellence sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Olympia and Silver Eburna are left the port on today morning and two more ships, MookdaNaree and Pacific Merit are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo throughput of 110,836 tonnes, comprising 109,226 tonnes imports cargo and 1,610 tonnes export cargo carried in 609 Containers (521 TEUs are Import and 88 TEUs are export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Encore, Tromso and MSC Mumbai-VIII & two more ships, Maersk Atlanta and Chem-Road Leo scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths at MW2, LCT, QICT and EVTL on Monday, 29th January, while another containers ship Maersk Boston is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday 30th January-2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024