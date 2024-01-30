AIRLINK 60.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.51%)
Pakistan concerned over suspension of funding for UNRWA

Ali Hussain Published 30 Jan, 2024 04:52am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan expressed its deep concerns over the decision by some countries to suspend the funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The timing of this suspension is deeply troubling as it takes place amidst the ongoing war, displacement, and suffering of the people of Gaza who depend on critical aid from UNRWA for their daily survival,  Foreign Office said in a statement on Monday.

As the primary humanitarian agency in Gaza, it added that UNRWA serves as a lifeline for over two million people, providing shelter and delivering vital food and primary healthcare services, even amidst the most intense hostilities. â€œThe decision to suspend funding in response to allegations against a small group of staff is unjustifiable, it added.

â€œWe agree with the UN Secretary-General that UNRWAs current funding would not be sufficient to meet all the requirements to support the Palestinian people over the next month. It is, therefore, imperative to prioritize the continuity of UNRWAs operations to sustain the survival of the people of Gaza, it further stated. Pakistan urged all countries that have suspended their funding for UNRWA to reconsider their decision in order to avoid suspension of the Agencyâ€™s humanitarian work. The lives of the people in Gaza hang in the balance and depend on this crucial support, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

