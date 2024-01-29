AIRLINK 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.49%)
BOP 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
DFML 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
DGKC 75.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.23%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
FFBL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
HBL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
HUBC 114.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.32%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.78%)
MLCF 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
OGDC 139.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
PIAA 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.26%)
PIBTL 6.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.38%)
PRL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.73%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
SEARL 50.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.86%)
SNGP 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.85%)
SSGC 11.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
TPLP 11.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,518 Decreased By -30.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 22,988 Decreased By -152.5 (-0.66%)
KSE100 63,642 Decreased By -170.6 (-0.27%)
KSE30 21,436 Decreased By -97.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Upstream oil and gas sector in 2024

BR Research Published 29 Jan, 2024 09:01am

The global upstream oil and gas sector ended 2023 on a weak note. Despite the geopolitical tensions and other factors like production cuts, oil prices remained lower during the year as compared to 2022 prices. And the outlook for 2024 has been somewhere near moderate growth.

The optimistic lot of the global market is eyeing moderate growth for the upstream oil a gas sector in 2024. This outlook comes despite the significant announcement in COP28 to move towards Net Zero as the proponents and producers of oil and gas sector believe that countries will continue to rely on oil and gas. This could be true as the demand for oil and gas is rising, which means that the supply will continue to propel to mee it. Deloitte in its outlook has highlighted that the oil and gas sector should prioritize low-carbon projects to navigate the changing demand landscape that will potentially be led by geopolitical uncertainty, global macro economy, policy and emergence of clean technologies.

The domestic oil and gas exploration and production sector has lost its shine over the years as it grapples with various challenges. The sector is marred with depleting reserves, declining production flows and smaller discoveries. While some of the slowdown in the sector is the natural decline in resources, the challenges that the sector faced in terms of policy inconsistency, policy redundancy and policy unattractiveness, circular debt accumulation along with security situation– and recently, the shortage of dollars - are factors that have aided the sector’s sluggishness. This can also be seen in flight of capital and foreign investment from the sector.

The sector’s profitability has mostly been driven by the path international oil prices have taken along with Rupee depreciation. As recent as FY23, the sector’s performance was marred with continued decline in oil and gas production despite higher oil prices. In 2024, the profitability of the upstream oil and gas sector is likely to soften due to lower hydrocarbon sales particularly that of natural gas. What hold positive for the sector are the expected energy sector reforms and the circular debt management plan. Also, the sector has witnessed eight new exploration licenses in the bid round towards the end of 2023, which will propel growth in the sector.

natural gas circular debt oil and gas sector COP28

Upstream oil and gas sector in 2024

Appointment of Benami adjudicating authority members: Cabinet grills Revenue Div for ignoring PMO’s suggestions

Pesco resents ‘excessive’ supplemental charges by CPPA-G

Gas from new discoveries: SNGPL opposes giving half share to ‘third party players’

Punjab hit by pneumonia outbreak

PTI unveils manifesto, promises constitutional reforms

Bilawal steps up election rhetoric

Nawaz says will overcome economic challenges

Malicious campaign against top judiciary: Notices served in accordance with law: govt

UN chief calls on donors to maintain Gaza aid

Three US troops killed in drone attack on base in Jordan

Read more stories