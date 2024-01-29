BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from January 27 and January 28, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- ECP establishes 90,675 polling stations for February 8 elections
- 25 arrested after clash between PTI workers, police during Karachi election rally
- ‘Shandaar Pakistan, Shandaar Mustaqbil’: PTI leader Gohar Khan unveils party’s election manifesto
- ‘Deflecting my challenge won’t work’: Bilawal says ready for debate with Nawaz
- ‘High chances of a coalition government’, says brokerage house as Pakistan braces for elections
- Dubai property developer partners with Mercedes for $1bn residence tower
- ‘Uniting people’: Nawaz Sharif unveils PML-N’s manifesto
- Privatisation programme: MoF opposes delisting of all Discos
