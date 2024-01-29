AIRLINK 61.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.57%)
BOP 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
DFML 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.66%)
DGKC 75.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.23%)
FCCL 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.24%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
FFL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 113.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.7%)
HUBC 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.32%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.78%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
OGDC 139.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
PAEL 22.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.72%)
PIAA 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 116.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.28%)
PRL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.77%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
SEARL 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.84%)
SNGP 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.85%)
SSGC 11.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
TPLP 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 75.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,536 Decreased By -12.6 (-0.19%)
BR30 23,053 Decreased By -87.1 (-0.38%)
KSE100 63,750 Decreased By -63.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 21,492 Decreased By -41.9 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 27 and January 28, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 29 Jan, 2024 08:35am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • ECP establishes 90,675 polling stations for February 8 elections

Read here for details.

  • 25 arrested after clash between PTI workers, police during Karachi election rally

Read here for details.

  • ‘Shandaar Pakistan, Shandaar Mustaqbil’: PTI leader Gohar Khan unveils party’s election manifesto

Read here for details.

  • ‘Deflecting my challenge won’t work’: Bilawal says ready for debate with Nawaz

Read here for details.

  • ‘High chances of a coalition government’, says brokerage house as Pakistan braces for elections

Read here for details.

  • Dubai property developer partners with Mercedes for $1bn residence tower

Read here for details.

  • ‘Uniting people’: Nawaz Sharif unveils PML-N’s manifesto

Read here for details.

  • Privatisation programme: MoF opposes delisting of all Discos

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Appointment of Benami adjudicating authority members: Cabinet grills Revenue Div for ignoring PMO’s suggestions

Pesco resents ‘excessive’ supplemental charges by CPPA-G

Gas from new discoveries: SNGPL opposes giving half share to ‘third party players’

Punjab hit by pneumonia outbreak

PTI unveils manifesto, promises constitutional reforms

Bilawal steps up election rhetoric

Nawaz says will overcome economic challenges

Malicious campaign against top judiciary: Notices served in accordance with law: govt

UN chief calls on donors to maintain Gaza aid

Three US troops killed in drone attack on base in Jordan

Read more stories