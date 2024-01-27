AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Uniting people’: Nawaz Sharif unveils PML-N’s manifesto

  • Nawaz says manifesto prepared and written with great effort
BR Web Desk Published January 27, 2024 Updated January 27, 2024 01:51pm

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that party supremo Nawaz Sharif’s election manifesto was about “uniting people”.

The former PM said this in a ceremony held by the PML-N to launch their much-awaited election manifesto. The party launched its manifesto with the slogan ‘Pakistan Ko Nawaz Do’.

Shehbaz further said that every political party launches its manifestos, but none of them fulfill it. The PMLN president added that a special body will be established to ensure the effective implementation of the manifesto.

While addressing the ceremony, Nawaz said that the manifesto was prepared and written with great effort.

“If allowed to come to the government, we will implement it fully,” the party supremo said.

Parties and their manifestos: some have promised much, but most have not bothered at all

Earlier in the ceremony, the party’s manifesto Committee Chairman Senator Irfan Siddiqui said the PML-N supremo had directed the committee not to include anything in the manifesto that the party cannot fulfill in the future.

He said there is nothing in the manifesto that the PML-N will not be able to do when it comes to power.

“Nawaz Sharif had forbidden us from showing false dreams in the manifesto,” Siddiqui said.

Manifesto

The detailed manifesto was shared by the party on its official account on social media platform X.

Shehbaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif PMLN General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

‘Uniting people’: Nawaz Sharif unveils PML-N’s manifesto

H1FY24: Profit repatriation up record 161pc to $567.7m YoY

Shamshad underscores need for continued reforms, revenue enhancement

Pension reforms: ED voices its concern over certain ‘amendments’

Security Council to meet after UN top court’s Gaza ruling

People to decide Pakistan’s future leadership: US

ECP gives magisterial powers to DROs, ROs

Power Div, AJ&K lock horns over electricity rate

SECP directs listed companies to implement anti-harassment policies

Fight against polio: PM acknowledges role of global community organisations

Read more stories