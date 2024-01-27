‘Uniting people’: Nawaz Sharif unveils PML-N’s manifesto

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that party supremo Nawaz Sharif’s election manifesto was about “uniting people”.

The former PM said this in a ceremony held by the PML-N to launch their much-awaited election manifesto. The party launched its manifesto with the slogan ‘Pakistan Ko Nawaz Do’.

Shehbaz further said that every political party launches its manifestos, but none of them fulfill it. The PMLN president added that a special body will be established to ensure the effective implementation of the manifesto.

While addressing the ceremony, Nawaz said that the manifesto was prepared and written with great effort.

“If allowed to come to the government, we will implement it fully,” the party supremo said.

Earlier in the ceremony, the party’s manifesto Committee Chairman Senator Irfan Siddiqui said the PML-N supremo had directed the committee not to include anything in the manifesto that the party cannot fulfill in the future.

He said there is nothing in the manifesto that the PML-N will not be able to do when it comes to power.

“Nawaz Sharif had forbidden us from showing false dreams in the manifesto,” Siddiqui said.

Manifesto

The detailed manifesto was shared by the party on its official account on social media platform X.