Muntazir Mehdi takes charge as DIG (Admin)

LAHORE: A senior PSP officer of 33rd Common, Muntazir Mehdi has assumed the responsibilities of DIG (Admin) Lahore.

He joined the Police department as an ASP in 2005 and served in various capacities, including DPO Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Rahim Yar Khan, Chief Traffic Police Officer Lahore, SSP (Admin) Lahore, SSP (Admin) Special Branch, SSP (Operations) Lahore, DIG (Inquiries) Punjab, DIG (Discipline) Punjab, and DIG Investigation Monitoring, among other roles.

He is recognized as a professional and dedicated officer within the Police department. After taking charge of his new position, he held meetings with officers and staff, instructing them to fulfill their duties with diligence, passion, and dedication.

