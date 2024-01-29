AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-29

LTO willing to return illegally recovered amount to IESO

Recorder Report Published 29 Jan, 2024 04:37am

ISLAMABAD: Due to strict intervention by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Large Taxpayer Office (LTO) Islamabad is willing to reimburse huge funds recovered illegally through attachments of bank accounts of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

In this regard, the IHC has issued an order against the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

It is learnt that the LHC has summoned Member Operations FBR and Chief Commissioner in person in the matter of the recovery through bank attachments on January 25, 2024.

In IESCO writ petition IHC has ordered that CCIR, LTO and Member Operations, FBR appear before the Court and satisfy the Court as to why penal proceedings, including contempt of Court proceedings may not be initiated against officials serving within the FBR and the LTO for affecting illegal recoveries and further that the accounts of the FBR should not be attached to give effect to the orders of this Court.

IHC order stated that, “Mir Badshah Khan Wazir, Member Inland Revenue (Operations), has appeared and stated that FBR will look into the practice being followed by field formations whereby coercive recoveries are affected even when injunctive orders are in field and put together a policy that ensures that coercive recoveries that are not backed by the authority of law do not take place. Let him do so and file a report as to what corrective actions are proposed to be taken by FBR.

“Tax department is willing to reimburse the petitioner (IESCO) to the extent of coercive recoveries affected during such period when the injunctive orders were in field.

However, there is some confusion about the quantum of such amount and seeks some time to determine the amount and make the reimbursement.

The learned counsel for the petitioner has also filed a report. Let that become part of the Court record. Let him also hand over a copy to the learned counsel for the respondents. Let the matter be fixed for Feb 22, 2024,” IHC order added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR IESCO LTO contempt of court

LTO willing to return illegally recovered amount to IESO

Appointment of Benami adjudicating authority members: Cabinet grills Revenue Div for ignoring PMO’s suggestions

Pesco resents ‘excessive’ supplemental charges by CPPA-G

Gas from new discoveries: SNGPL opposes giving half share to ‘third party players’

Punjab hit by pneumonia outbreak

PTI unveils manifesto, promises constitutional reforms

Bilawal steps up election rhetoric

Nawaz says will overcome economic challenges

Malicious campaign against top judiciary: Notices served in accordance with law: govt

UN chief calls on donors to maintain Gaza aid

Three US troops killed in drone attack on base in Jordan

Read more stories