‘Taxpayers’ rights to be protected always’

PESHAWAR: Advisor Federal Tax Ombudsman Peshawar Sardar Ali Khawaja said that taxpayers are the backbone of the country’s economy and all their rights will be protected always.

He said this during a meeting with representatives of Peshawar Tax Bar Association at the regional office, which is led by President Bar Mushtaq Ahmed Advocate. In the meeting, suggestions were made about the problems of taxpayers and the business community and their solutions.

The participants asked questions about the performance of the Federal Tax Ombudsman and their legal powers to solve the problems of taxpayers, which were answered in detail.

The delegation of lawyers appreciated the services of the organization in solving the problems of the taxpayers and hoped that all the legitimate complaints of the taxpayers would be redressed in time.

