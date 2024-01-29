Dozens detained at PTI’s Karachi rally

KARACHI: Police detained at least two dozen supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan Sunday as they tried to rally in the country’s biggest city ahead of elections next month.

On Sunday, PTI officials urged supporters to rally across the country despite police withdrawing or declining permission for the gatherings to take place.

Around 2,000 gathered in Karachi, where AFP correspondents saw about two dozen PTI supporters detained by police and taken away in trucks.

PTI media advisor Zulfiqar Bukhari said there had also been arrests in Rawalpindi as well as in other parts of Punjab, the country’s most populous province.

Police officials said they had no information on arrests.

The election has largely been a lacklustre affair so far, with few mass rallies — a combination of party inaction, voter apathy, and the cold winter weather.

Three-time premier Nawaz Sharif, whose Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is expected to take the most seats, has barely been seen on the campaign trail, although Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who heads the other major dynastic political group, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), has been more visible.

He held a rally attended by several thousand in Rawalpindi on Sunday.