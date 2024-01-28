Manifesto: highlights

LAHORE: The following are highlights of the PML-N manifesto launched here by the party supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday:

• Provision of interest-free loans to small farmers.

• Use of modern technology to overcome crop damage.

• All government offices will be made environment-friendly.

• Supremacy of Parliament will be ensured.

• Articles 62 and 63 will be restored to their original form.

• Introduction of Panchayat System for alternate dispute resolution.

• Judicial, legal and justice system will be reformed.

• Timely and efficient judicial system will be implemented.

• Limit adjudication time to one year, especially for cases affecting life of a common citizen.

• Minor cases will be decided in two months.

• NAB will be abolished.

• Strengthen existing anti-corruption institutions and agencies.

• Comprehensive amendments in Civil Procedure Code, 1908 and Criminal Procedure Code, 1898 to standardise the procedural laws.

• Effective, fair and timely prosecution.

• Court proceedings will be telecast live.

• Commercial courts will be established.

• Courts of overseas Pakistanis will be made better and stronger.

• Digital system will be established in judiciary.

• Inflation will be reduced by 10% by fiscal year 2025.

• Inflation will be brought down to 4 to 6% in next 4 years.

• Over 10 million jobs to be offered in 5 years.

• Maintain a low CAD for next 5 years by keeping it in range of around 1.5 % of GDP.

• To achieve exports of goods & services of more than $58 billion by the end of 2029.

