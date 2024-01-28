AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-01-28

Talk of two-state solution

Published 28 Jan, 2024 02:43am

EDITORIAL: The genocidal war unleashed by Israel against the besieged Gaza population, fully supported by the US and its European allies has failed to destroy Hamas, prompting them to resurrect the talk of a two-state solution - long dead in the water.

President Joe Biden backing the mass murder of Gazans with weapons, money and use of veto at the UN to counter all ceasefire moves, has said creation of an independent Palestinian state is still possible, though Benjamin Netanyahu has readily rejected the proposal.

The latter has been vowing to continue the war “until the end - until total victory - until we achieve all of our goals”. His war effort, however, is losing steam. In a latest development Israel has proposed, via Qatar and Egypt, a two-month pause in fighting for the release of its hostages - a breather that might lead to a more durable ceasefire whilst the revival of two-state solution gains traction.

As 27 European Union member states’ foreign ministers prepared to hold separate meetings on Monday with their counterparts from Israel, the Palestinian Authority and key Arab states, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrel said Israeli cannot build peace only by military means, “what we want to do is to build a two-state solution.

So let’s talk about it.” Lending voice to a growing public unease over the massacre of at least 25, 700 Palestinians - nearly half of them children - and about 64,000 wounded, in Gaza - he asked “which are the other solutions they have in mind? To make all the Palestinians leave? To kill them?” In a similar vein German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock averred two-state solution is the only solution that would allow for peaceful coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians.

Earlier last month, the European Parliament also passed a motion calling for two-state solution which, it said, should go hand in hand with peace talks. That though is an unrealistic goal for two reasons.

One is that most of the EU governments, despite expressing concern over ceaseless bombing of homes, hospitals, schools and UN facilities in Gaza, are unwilling to take practical steps to stop it, such as resorting to divestment and sanctions on the aggressor state.

Secondly, the fate of earlier two-state talks and the Oslo Accords, amply demonstrate that it is useless to expect a workable negotiated settlement from the Zionist state, i.e., even if it agrees to do that.

The root cause of conflict is occupation of Palestinian lands in blatant violation of international law and UN resolutions. The EU official pointed out: “the United Nations recognizes, and has recognized many times, the self-determination right of the Palestinian people.

Nobody can veto it.” Yet 56 years on, Israel and its Western backers continue to veto that commitment to the UN Charter. Only an end to occupation can pacify Hamas and other resistance groups, not rhetoric of a two-state solution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

European Union Benjamin Netanyahu Josep Borrell Israel Hamas war Gaza war Gaza population genocidal war

Talk of two-state solution

Commonwealth observers to monitor Feb 8 elections

IK, Qureshi express no-confidence in state defence lawyers

Ogra says no decision so far on tariff hike requests

FO in touch with Iran

Profits arising from CDC, CSC, THC connected to operations of ships in international traffic: SC

Govt lacks space to pay pending ST refunds: FTO

‘Not in bitter mood today,’ says a beaming Nawaz as he unveils party’s manifesto

Malicious campaign against judges: FIA summons 47 journalists, YouTubers

Weary of Bilawal’s accusations, Shehbaz hits back with aggressive stance

Feb 5 declared public holiday

Read more stories