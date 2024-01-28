AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-01-28

Job well done!

Published 28 Jan, 2024 02:43am

EDITORIAL: The Pakistani government deserves to be commended and congratulated for handling the crisis triggered by Iran’s unilateral strikes last week in the most practical, professional and progressive manner possible; that too under very trying circumstances.

First it recalled its ambassador from Iran and asked theirs, who was visiting his home country at the time, not to return “for the time being”. Then the Pakistani military conducted precise cross-border strikes of its own. And then, when the dust settled it turned out that Islamabad had already reached out to Tehran for an amicable solution, paving the way for the return of both ambassadors to their respective posts.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani also invited his counterpart, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, to visit Pakistan on Jan 29. This will be a truly landmark visit.

It’s clear that both sides have found a silver lining on the dark cloud that emerged a few days ago, and will now work to cleanse both sides of the border together. Both can do without the headache of repeated killing sprees of terrorists that litter the border region, especially since both are gripped with far bigger security concerns.

Pakistan faces a resurgent TTP, whose sanctuary inside Afghanistan when the Taliban government is not helping echoes the same dilemma that Pakistan and Iran recently faced with each other.

And Iran has gone out of its way to push itself neck-deep into the wider Middle East crisis triggered by Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza. Iran-backed militias are harassing international shipping in the Red Sea and the Israeli military along the Lebanese border, and there is growing chatter about possible joint US-Israeli action against the Islamic republic.

That precisely is why the timing, if not also the intent, behind opening another hostile front with Pakistan was so shocking. And even if the Iranians realised a little late in the day that they had made a mistake, credit must still go to Pakistan for taking the lead in defusing the situation and initiating an urgently needed de-escalation.

These last few days should serve as a wakeup call for both Iran and Pakistan. So far, neither ever gave the other’s concerns about border infiltration the attention they deserved. Now that will quickly change, thankfully. But there is also a need for further, deeper engagement.

The world is changing very fast and Islamabad can no longer ignore the reality of Tehran’s existence right next door nor deny itself more beneficial commercial engagement because of other foreign policy compulsions.

Iran has dramatically changed its profile over the last few years. It is a central part, along with Russia and China, of the new order that is emerging to challenge America’s stranglehold on global politics and economics.

It has also buried the hatchet with Saudi Arabia and, for all intents and purposes, completely reset the political calculus of the entire Middle East region. Pakistan must also finally decide where it wishes to position itself in a world which demands a clear sense of direction from all countries that find themselves at crucial geopolitical crossroads.And going by the job well done over the last few days, it seems Pakistan is becoming clearer by the day about how it wants to position itself in the global order.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

TTP Afghanistan Hossein Amir Abdollahian Pakistani military Pakistani government Jalil Abbas Jilani war in Gaza Pakistan Iran tensions

Job well done!

Commonwealth observers to monitor Feb 8 elections

IK, Qureshi express no-confidence in state defence lawyers

Ogra says no decision so far on tariff hike requests

FO in touch with Iran

Profits arising from CDC, CSC, THC connected to operations of ships in international traffic: SC

Govt lacks space to pay pending ST refunds: FTO

‘Not in bitter mood today,’ says a beaming Nawaz as he unveils party’s manifesto

Malicious campaign against judges: FIA summons 47 journalists, YouTubers

Weary of Bilawal’s accusations, Shehbaz hits back with aggressive stance

Feb 5 declared public holiday

Read more stories