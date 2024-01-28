QWP promises jobs for youth, if voted to power

PESHAWAR: Spearheading the election campaign for his party, Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao promised that if voted to power, the QWP would create job opportunities for the youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a gathering at Dhakki union council in Charsadda, he said that unemployment was rampant in KP, which lacked industries to provide job opportunities to the youth. He said that the people in KP were facing poverty and lack of employment opportunities. The QWP chief advised the people particularly the young lot not to fall for catchy slogans as the ones, who ruled the province for over nine years, could not honor the pledges. He said that the purchasing power of the people had squeezed and they were unable to feed their children.

Talking about his party’s election manifesto, Aftab Sherpao said the QWP had put together a compressive plan to boost literacy rate in KP besides providing health facilities to the people from the downtrodden segments of the society.

Taking a swipe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, he said that its leader backed his benefactors in the back and cooked up the regime change narrative after his ouster from power in a face-saving effort. He said that Imran Khan pushed the country to bankruptcy as he was incompetent to deliver on his so-called reform agenda.

He said that KP generated cheap and surplus hydel electricity, but it was unfortunate that the local people were facing power cuts and were receiving inflated bills. He said the QWP would not let the people down and would come up to their expectations by honoring the pledges. He said the QWP would spare no effort to work for the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the wellbeing of its residents.

He said his party believed in serving the people with any consideration for political affiliations. He advised the voters to check the track record of the candidates before casting their ballots.

