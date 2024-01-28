AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-28

QWP promises jobs for youth, if voted to power

Amjad Ali Shah Published 28 Jan, 2024 02:43am

PESHAWAR: Spearheading the election campaign for his party, Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao promised that if voted to power, the QWP would create job opportunities for the youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a gathering at Dhakki union council in Charsadda, he said that unemployment was rampant in KP, which lacked industries to provide job opportunities to the youth. He said that the people in KP were facing poverty and lack of employment opportunities. The QWP chief advised the people particularly the young lot not to fall for catchy slogans as the ones, who ruled the province for over nine years, could not honor the pledges. He said that the purchasing power of the people had squeezed and they were unable to feed their children.

Talking about his party’s election manifesto, Aftab Sherpao said the QWP had put together a compressive plan to boost literacy rate in KP besides providing health facilities to the people from the downtrodden segments of the society.

Taking a swipe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, he said that its leader backed his benefactors in the back and cooked up the regime change narrative after his ouster from power in a face-saving effort. He said that Imran Khan pushed the country to bankruptcy as he was incompetent to deliver on his so-called reform agenda.

He said that KP generated cheap and surplus hydel electricity, but it was unfortunate that the local people were facing power cuts and were receiving inflated bills. He said the QWP would not let the people down and would come up to their expectations by honoring the pledges. He said the QWP would spare no effort to work for the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the wellbeing of its residents.

He said his party believed in serving the people with any consideration for political affiliations. He advised the voters to check the track record of the candidates before casting their ballots.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao QWP

QWP promises jobs for youth, if voted to power

Commonwealth observers to monitor Feb 8 elections

IK, Qureshi express no-confidence in state defence lawyers

Ogra says no decision so far on tariff hike requests

FO in touch with Iran

Profits arising from CDC, CSC, THC connected to operations of ships in international traffic: SC

Govt lacks space to pay pending ST refunds: FTO

‘Not in bitter mood today,’ says a beaming Nawaz as he unveils party’s manifesto

Malicious campaign against judges: FIA summons 47 journalists, YouTubers

Weary of Bilawal’s accusations, Shehbaz hits back with aggressive stance

Feb 5 declared public holiday

Read more stories