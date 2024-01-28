AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-28

Bilawal says PPP has always supported CPEC

APP Published 28 Jan, 2024 02:43am

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here Saturday said that his party always supported the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for benefits of people of Pakistan. Addressing a public gathering here, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that former President Asif Ali Zardari had paid several visits to the brotherly country China and supported CPEC.

Bilawal said that PPP strongly believed in power of masses rather political victimization, adding there was no political prisoner in the tenure of Benazir Bhutto and Asif Zardari governments. He said PPP was the first political party that presented its manifesto and that his struggle was against unemployment, poverty, price hike and hunger.

Without naming PTI Founder, he said a political leader who was making tall slogans of arresting and throwing political opponents in jails besides not giving NRO was now in prison and is talking about negotiation. Despite 10 years long rule of PTI, he said that the problems of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were not addressed and grievances of masses increased.

Bilawal said that people were real powers in democracy and urged them to exercise their right of franchise wisely on February 8, 2024.

While highlighting salient features of his party manifesto, he said that his party would construct three million houses for poor people.

Bilawal said the politics of two times elected Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and Quaid-e-Awam Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto revolves around masses. He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be put on path of development besides the 10 years long sense of deprivation of people of the province to be removed.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP CPEC

Bilawal says PPP has always supported CPEC

Commonwealth observers to monitor Feb 8 elections

IK, Qureshi express no-confidence in state defence lawyers

Ogra says no decision so far on tariff hike requests

FO in touch with Iran

Profits arising from CDC, CSC, THC connected to operations of ships in international traffic: SC

Govt lacks space to pay pending ST refunds: FTO

‘Not in bitter mood today,’ says a beaming Nawaz as he unveils party’s manifesto

Malicious campaign against judges: FIA summons 47 journalists, YouTubers

Weary of Bilawal’s accusations, Shehbaz hits back with aggressive stance

Feb 5 declared public holiday

Read more stories