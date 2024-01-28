Jamia Naeemia supports Aleem

LAHORE: Darul Uloom Jamia Naeemia, a well-known religious institution of Lahore, has announced its support for President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan while Mufti Qaiser withdrew in favor of Abdul Aleem Khan from PP 149.

Dr. Raghib Naeemi while addressing a joint press conference with Aleem Khan in Jamia Naeemia said that Khan has been serving the poor people of this area since past many years and the projects of his foundation are worthy of praise.

Aleem Khan reached the camp office of Rohail Asghar, a candidate from NA-121, and thanked him for his support in the election campaign in the four joint union councils of PP-149 and NA-121.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024