AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-28

MCL activates e-construction portal system

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2024 02:43am

LAHORE: For timely approval of building plans and bringing transparency in its process, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL)’s Town Planning Department has fully activated its e-construction portal system.

In this connection, Punjab Local Government and Community Development Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi chaired a meeting on Saturday to review the performance of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL)’s Town Planning Department. Special Secretary Municipalities Asia Gul, Additional Secretary Admin Maleeha Rashid, MCL Chief Officer Iqbal Farid, and senior officials from the Town Planning Department and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) were present at the meeting. The matter relating to the e-construction portal and the use of modern technology to prevent illegal constructions came under discussion.

While addressing the meeting, the Punjab Local Government Secretary said that the reform process has started in the MCL Town Planning Department and the e-construction portal was a part of that reform, which is fully functional for solving the pending cases of maps. “With the help of the technology many problems can be solved and hence, to strengthen the planning department with new technology the PITB’s assistance was sought,” he added.

He said that Special Secretary Municipalities Asia Gul will monitor the performance of both planning and building officers on the e-construction portal and any delay in the process of a map approval will be scrutinised.

He continued that the performance of both planning and building officers will be monitored on the e-portal thrice a week and directed them to fulfil all legal requirements before approving the building plans.

He warned that indiscriminate action would be taken against the officers who do not log into the e-portal. “All officers of the planning department have been warned that no maladministration or malpractice will be tolerated in the approval of maps and departmental action will be taken immediately upon receipt of complaints against them,” he added.

On this occasion, the representatives of PITB informed the meeting by activating the e-portal, all zonal officers were provided with new logins while old logins were deleted and a PITB representative was deputed in the MCL to resolve technical complaints and assist the MCL staff in the usage of the e-portal.

They further said that the first phase of training of all the officers has been completed and thus all the planning officers will have complete details of their zone available at all times.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

MCL e construction

MCL activates e-construction portal system

Commonwealth observers to monitor Feb 8 elections

IK, Qureshi express no-confidence in state defence lawyers

Ogra says no decision so far on tariff hike requests

FO in touch with Iran

Profits arising from CDC, CSC, THC connected to operations of ships in international traffic: SC

Govt lacks space to pay pending ST refunds: FTO

‘Not in bitter mood today,’ says a beaming Nawaz as he unveils party’s manifesto

Malicious campaign against judges: FIA summons 47 journalists, YouTubers

Weary of Bilawal’s accusations, Shehbaz hits back with aggressive stance

Feb 5 declared public holiday

Read more stories