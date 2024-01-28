AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-28

Three-day 9th Mega Leather Show to conclude today

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2024 02:43am

LAHORE: The ongoing 9th Mega Leather Show 2024, hosted at the Expo Centre, Lahore, has emerged as a significant success, drawing an extensive audience comprising industry professionals and the general public.

Scheduled to conclude on January 28th, the event has seen the presence of notable figures such as Mansoor Ehsan Sheikh, Chairman of the Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association, Muhammad Mehr Ali, Chairman of Pakistan Tanners Association, and Liusuilong, Chairman of the Gaundang Footwear Association.

The event has served as a rallying point for industry leaders, reflecting a spirit of unity and cooperation within the leather sector. Their collective emphasis on innovation and sustainability resonated throughout the Expo Centre, marking the official inauguration of the event.

Attendees experienced a palpable sense of anticipation and excitement as they explored the various exhibits and engagements. Moreover, the Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association has announced plans to host the First Pakistan Footwear and Material Show from April 11-13, 2025, further highlighting the industry’s commitment to fostering growth and innovation.

The Mega Leather Show has established itself as a crucial platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and the showcasing of state-of-the-art products and technologies. Against the backdrop of evolving global trends, the gathering of industry giants is poised to propel the leather sector forward, paving the way for a future defined by excellence and ingenuity.

The Expo Centre Lahore has been transformed into a vibrant hub of collaboration and knowledge exchange, fostering an environment conducive to growth and progress within the dynamic leather community. This premier exhibition promises to bring together industry leaders, footwear manufacturers, chemical suppliers, machinery experts, and top-quality gloves and garments producers, making it the largest event of its kind in the country.

Distinguished guests from various business and trade departments, policymakers, and representatives from key governmental bodies are expected to grace the occasion. The Mega Leather Show 2024 aims to facilitate meaningful interactions between manufacturers and decision-makers, creating an ideal platform for networking and collaboration.

With a focus on driving innovation and showcasing the latest trends, the exhibition seeks to propel the leather industry forward while fostering dialogue and partnerships. It underscores the government’s unwavering support for the sector and serves as a testament to its commitment to promoting sustainable practices and cutting-edge technologies.

Mega Leather Show 2024 transcends the traditional confines of a trade exhibition, emerging as a comprehensive platform where industry stakeholders converge to explore new business opportunities and stay abreast of the latest advancements. It embodies the spirit of collaboration and innovation, setting the stage for a future where the leather industry thrives on a global scale.

Three-day 9th Mega Leather Show to conclude today

