Gold prices fall by inch, silver firm

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday saw a fall by an inch on the local market but silver was firm, traders said.

Gold was traded for Rs 213,900 per tola and Rs 183,385 per 10 grams after slightly receding by Rs300 and Rs257, respectively.

On the world market, gold prices stood at $2,038 per ounce, which the local market further adds with an additional $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver was available for unchanged Rs 2,600 per tola and Rs 2,229.08 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $22.88 per ounce, traders said.

