Nation has potential for uplift: Alvi

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2024 02:43am

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi said on Saturday that the nation had the potential to put the country on the path to prosperity and development.

While addressing the 31st Convocation of the University of Karachi here, he said that the country could be rehabilitated in five to ten years.

He said that humanity is reaching the skies through science and technology these days.

Congratulating the graduating students and scholars, Dr Arif Alvi said that around two crore and 62 thousand children were out of school. He said that the elite segment of society should come forward and play its role in bringing these children to the schools.

Stressing the need for creating an environment of moral and ethical thinking and values, he said that education did not become only the base of morality and ethics.

The president said that moral and ethical values were promoted by parents, teachers, and the environment of society. He urged the graduating students to play a specific role in the promotion of moral values. Speaking on Israeli brutalities in Gaza, he said that the intellectual battles had turned into western interests in the world. Dr Alvi said that he was emphasizing morality merely because, these days, educated people have committed more brutalities in the world.

