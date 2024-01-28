AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-28

‘PTI candidates’ hold virtual convention

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 28 Jan, 2024 02:43am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘candidates’ for both national and provincial assemblies on Saturday took part in a virtual convention and vowed to stand by their leader Imran Khan through thick and thin, rejecting all the claims of the rivals that they may defect to other parties after winning Feb 08 elections.

Some of the candidates joined the online convention from the venues of the election rallies taking place in their respective constituencies. They claimed that the support they are getting from the masses is unprecedented, adding the people are not ready to compromise on anything less than bringing back the jailed PTI chief into power with a three-fourths majority.

“The way the people are participating in the election rallies despite police crackdown and harassment shows victory of the PTI with a two-thirds majority will be too small as they are bent upon bringing Khan back with a three-fourths majority,” said a PTI candidate from Kasur.

Meher Banu Qureshi, the daughter of jailed former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, participated in the virtual convention via zoom, said that the support of people in her constituency is massive.

She said that no power of the world can stop the PTI from coming into power, adding the people have only one demand: they will take revenge on Feb 8 through vote for what those at the helm of affairs did with Imran Khan and his party after ousting him through a farcical vote of no confidence.

Other candidates who took part in the online convention said that they had never seen such a charged crowed in election rallies in history of the country which, they insisted indicates return of Imran Khan to power with a thumping majority no matter how hard they “usurpers” try to stop him through ridiculous state oppression and concocted cases.

They maintained that the symbols which were allotted to ‘PTI candidates’ through a ‘conspiracy’ to confuse the party voters, have become irrelevant as the name of Imran Khan has turned into a “brand” and an election symbol for masses.

According to PTI some of the candidates, they had no money to run their campaigns but it is the people of the area who are helping them to run the election campaigns.

They maintained that they would continue their election campaigns despite all the hurdles created by the authorities and police highhandedness as the election will decide the future of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Imran Khan General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 election rallies

‘PTI candidates’ hold virtual convention

Commonwealth observers to monitor Feb 8 elections

IK, Qureshi express no-confidence in state defence lawyers

Ogra says no decision so far on tariff hike requests

FO in touch with Iran

Profits arising from CDC, CSC, THC connected to operations of ships in international traffic: SC

Govt lacks space to pay pending ST refunds: FTO

‘Not in bitter mood today,’ says a beaming Nawaz as he unveils party’s manifesto

Malicious campaign against judges: FIA summons 47 journalists, YouTubers

Weary of Bilawal’s accusations, Shehbaz hits back with aggressive stance

Feb 5 declared public holiday

Read more stories