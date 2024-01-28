‘PTI candidates’ hold virtual convention

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘candidates’ for both national and provincial assemblies on Saturday took part in a virtual convention and vowed to stand by their leader Imran Khan through thick and thin, rejecting all the claims of the rivals that they may defect to other parties after winning Feb 08 elections.

Some of the candidates joined the online convention from the venues of the election rallies taking place in their respective constituencies. They claimed that the support they are getting from the masses is unprecedented, adding the people are not ready to compromise on anything less than bringing back the jailed PTI chief into power with a three-fourths majority.

“The way the people are participating in the election rallies despite police crackdown and harassment shows victory of the PTI with a two-thirds majority will be too small as they are bent upon bringing Khan back with a three-fourths majority,” said a PTI candidate from Kasur.

Meher Banu Qureshi, the daughter of jailed former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, participated in the virtual convention via zoom, said that the support of people in her constituency is massive.

She said that no power of the world can stop the PTI from coming into power, adding the people have only one demand: they will take revenge on Feb 8 through vote for what those at the helm of affairs did with Imran Khan and his party after ousting him through a farcical vote of no confidence.

Other candidates who took part in the online convention said that they had never seen such a charged crowed in election rallies in history of the country which, they insisted indicates return of Imran Khan to power with a thumping majority no matter how hard they “usurpers” try to stop him through ridiculous state oppression and concocted cases.

They maintained that the symbols which were allotted to ‘PTI candidates’ through a ‘conspiracy’ to confuse the party voters, have become irrelevant as the name of Imran Khan has turned into a “brand” and an election symbol for masses.

According to PTI some of the candidates, they had no money to run their campaigns but it is the people of the area who are helping them to run the election campaigns.

They maintained that they would continue their election campaigns despite all the hurdles created by the authorities and police highhandedness as the election will decide the future of the country.

