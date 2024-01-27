AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
People to decide Pakistan’s future leadership: US

INP Published January 27, 2024 Updated January 27, 2024 09:13am

WASHINGTON: US State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel while briefing the newsmen in Washington on Thursday said that Pakistan’s future leadership is for the Pakistani people to decide.

Replying to a question, Patel said, “Our interest continues to be in the democratic process. We also have not been ambiguous about how we feel very strongly that a free and independent media are vital institutions that under gird healthy democracies by ensuring that an electorate can make informed decisions and hold the government to account. We believe journalists play a critical role in covering fair and transparent elections.”

Vedant Patel said that we also continue to be concerned by any report that may be out there of restrictions on freedom of expression, freedom of association and the press. “We want to see free and fair elections around the world, including in Bangladesh, and of course, including in Pakistan as well.

US does not have assessment on candidates for elections in Pakistan: State Dept

And when we see things that are at odds at our view for the region and things that are at odd for Pakistani authorities’ stated intent, we’ll continue to address them.“ In reply to a question regarding tension between Pakistan and Iran, Vedant Patel said that the United State is concerned about escalating tensions in the region, particularly as Iran continues its destabilizing and provocative actions.

elections US State Department Vedant Patel Pakistani people General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

