Ceremony held to celebrate 41 years of Federal Ombudsman Institution

HYDERABAD: On the completion of 41 years of the establishment of the Federal Ombudsman Institution which was established to redress public complaints related to federal government departments, a simple and dignified ceremony was held at the Federal Ombudsman' Regional Office, Hyderabad.

Addressing the ceremony Regional Head, Federal Ombudsman Office Hyderabad Dr Syed Rizwan Ahmed said that the federal ombudsman institution was established for redressing the complaints of the people related to the federal government institutions and the Federal Ombudsman Regional office Hyderabad is also providing speedy and free of cost justice to the people.

He said that we all have to play a role to eradicate menace of corruption and bribery in government's institutions so that we could make Pakistan a prosperous country.

He lauded the performance of the officers and staff of Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Hyderabad and urged them to work harder and guide the people coming to the Ombudsman Office for redressal of grievances so that provision of speedy justice to people could be ensured.

He said that serving the suffering humanity is also a worship. Later the 41st birthday cake of the Ombudsman Institution was also cut.

Associate Advisors of Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Hyderabad Dr. Sheikh Imtiaz, Dr Mir IjazHussain Talpur, Dr. Abdul Waheed Endhar, Senior Private Secretary Syed Asghar, Senior Private Secretary Izhar Ahmed Khan and Deputy Director Admin QaziNazim and other officers and staff were also present on the occasion.

