Spot rate firm on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained firm and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 20,500 per maund, while Punjab recorded variations ranging from Rs 18,500 to Rs 20,200 per maund.

Noteworthy changes were observed in Phutti prices, ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,200 per 40 kg, and cotton prices from Balochistan documented at Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained steady at Rs 19,500 per maund, while Polyester fiber was available at Rs 362 per kg.

