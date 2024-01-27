If you are planning to study in Australia, let us help you start your journey!

Saad Mahmood | Resident Director- AEO Pakistan

January 26 is marked as a day to celebrate Australia and People of Australia. It marks the celebration of all great things about Australia that includes the Australian People, Land, and Diversity, Sense of a fair go, Lifestyle, Democracy and the Freedoms Australians enjoy. On this joyous occasion, I on behalf of people of Pakistan, send heartfelt greetings and best wishes for the People of Australia.

Last year was special for us at AEO Pakistan, as we celebrated our 25 years of excellence. With over 5000 Alumni and 300,000 IELTS registrations, AEO Pakistan over the past two decades has established itself as the most trusted Australian and Global Education Specialists, leading IELTS Official Test Centre and OET Test Centre in Pakistan. AEO Pakistan provides a full spectrum of services for Studying Abroad. This includes student counseling and placement services, helps you to find the right course, assistance in submission of your university application, guidance to fulfil the visa requirements and preparation as well as booking of your IELTS Test.

Twice a year, AEO Pakistan organizes Australian/Global Education Expos providing golden opportunities to Pakistani students across the country, to get free expert advice and counseling directly from the official representatives of top ranked international universities.

I am excited to share that this February 2024, AEO Pakistan is once again organizing Pakistan’s biggest study abroad expo starting from 4th February till 11th February. More than 20 top ranked international universities will be participating at the expo across 10 major cities of Pakistan, to help students explore their options of studying abroad in Australia, UK, Canada, and USA. Information o IELTS registration and IELTS preparatory classes will also be available. A series of exhibitions will be held in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Bahawalpur, an Hyderabad. AEO Education Expo provides an ideal opportunity for prospective students to seek expert advice and guidance to apply for a university of their choice in Australia, USA, Canada or UK. Entry to the exhibition is free and scholarships opportunities are also available. For details, please visit www.aeo.com.pk.

Australia offers an internationally recognized education and training system providing world class opportunities for international students. Major employers and professional organizations around the world recognize Australian qualifications. Australia is continually refining and redefining its education and training system while retaining the best of traditional values, such as the pastoral care of students and excellence in scholarship.

Australian Universities offer undergraduate and postgraduate courses covering a broad range of disciplines ranging from humanities and computing to engineering, health sciences and law. Australian public and private vocational education and training institutions deliver training ranging from accounting and applied science to business studies, marketing and hospitality & tourism which is responsive to your needs and those of industry.

AEO Pakistan also assists and provides opportunities for students who wish to study in the UK, USA and Canada. Our extensive repertoire also includes two Australian University campuses in Malaysia and two in UAE.

AEO Pakistan is the leading IELTS Testing Centre in Pakistan, conducting IELTS tests across 18 major cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Multan, Abbottabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Hyderabad Gujrat, Mirpur, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Burewala, Quetta, and Swat; soon we aim to expand our operations further to other cities of Pakistan as well. Along with the IELTS (General /Academic) test, we are also offering IELTS for UKVI, IELTS Life Skills and Computer-Delivered IELTS. To further facilitate students, AEO is also providing IELTS Preparatory Classes at our offices in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Multan.

AEO Pakistan is fully committed to play its vital role to assist Pakistani students to secure a bright future and help them realize their dreams. As the World and Pakistan in particular, is aggressively moving ahead to recover from the downturn caused during the pandemic, AEO Pakistan also stepped forward to expand its operations by opening an office in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and recently a new office has also been established in Faisalabad, Punjab. These new offices aim to serve the ever-growing market of KPK and Punjab with the same devotion and service excellence.

