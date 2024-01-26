AIRLINK 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.13%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
CNERGY 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.95%)
DFML 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.06%)
DGKC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.18%)
FCCL 18.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
FFBL 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.1%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HBL 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.39%)
HUBC 114.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.34%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
KOSM 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-6.49%)
MLCF 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
OGDC 140.90 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.42%)
PAEL 22.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.65%)
PPL 117.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
SEARL 51.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.91%)
SNGP 70.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.27%)
SSGC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.86%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.24%)
TPLP 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.8%)
TRG 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.61%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.73%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,541 Decreased By -62.3 (-0.94%)
BR30 23,092 Decreased By -121.5 (-0.52%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE markets track oil price lower

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2024 05:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock exchanges in the United Arab Emirates declined on Friday, tracking oil prices on the prospect that oil shipping disruptions in the Red Sea may ease as Chinese officials have asked Iran to help rein in attacks on ships by the Iran-backed Houthis.

Adding to the market woes, Fitch Ratings said broader Gaza conflict fallout adds to risks for neighbouring sovereigns.

Oil price - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - was down 0.58% at $81.95 a barrel by 1127 GMT.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index shed 0.6%, extending losses to the second session, dragged down by a 2.3% decline in IHC-owned investment firm Multiply Group and 1.7% loss in UAE’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Among other stock, Sharjah-based Dana Gas dropped 2.8%, hitting nearly a three-year low of 0.730 dirham a share after the firm said that a drone strike damaged a liquid storage tank at the Khor Mor facility in the Kurdistan Region Of Iraq.

Major Gulf markets slip on geopolitical tensions

Dana Gas said production was temporarily suspended to put out a fire, which was extinguished, and a resumption of operations was expected soon.

Abu Dhabi market could find some support if oil prices remain on an uptrend, although geopolitical tensions could continue to weigh on sentiment, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO of MENA at BDSwiss.

Dubai’s main index slipped 0.2% as top lender Emirates NBD Bank fell 1.6%, while low-cost carrier Air Arabia lost 1%.

The Dubai index notched up 2% on a weekly basis, while the Abu Dhabi index logged 1.5% weekly losses, according to LSEG data.

=====================================
 ABU DHABI     dropped 0.6% to 9,568
 DUBAI         lost 0.2% to 4,163
=====================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

UAE markets track oil price lower

Deadly attacks on Gaza, cold weather making it ‘uninhabitable’: UN

Rupee inches upward, settles at 279.59 against US dollar

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return on some products

KSE-100 falls below 64,000 amid selling pressure

‘Essential maintenance’: Attock Refinery announces month-long shutdown of some units

Oil prices set for weekly gain on US growth and Middle East concerns

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 109% in July-December

Fauji Fertilizer Company makes Rs47.5bn profit in 2023

Gold price per tola increases Rs400 in Pakistan

Civilians trapped in Gaza’s south, Hague decision looms

Read more stories