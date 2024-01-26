AIRLINK 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.52%)
Jan 26, 2024
Sports

Century eludes Rahul but India extend lead v England

Reuters Published January 26, 2024 Updated January 26, 2024 02:22pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

HYDERABAD: KL Rahul’s classy 86 helped India eclipse England’s first-innings total of 246 and take control of the opening Test at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.

India, who have not lost a Test series at home since 2012, motored along to 309-5 at tea on the second day for a lead of 63, with all-rounders Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin yet to bat.

Ravindra Jadeja was on 45 at the break with Srikar Bharat on nine at the other end. After India resumed day two on 119-1, England opened with part-time spinner Joe Root, who dismissed the dangerous-looking Yashasvi Jaiswal (80) in his first over.

Jaiswal hit Root’s second ball for a four but, two balls later, offered a high return catch to Root, who leapt to pouch the ball.

Rahul got a reprieve when Ben Foakes grassed a tough chance behind the stumps after the batter had edged Root.

England 246 all out in opening Test against India

Root was unlucky again when Shubman Gill miscued a shot but Ben Stokes, stationed at mid-off, lost sight of the ball against the sun.

Root was taken off the attack after four overs, which was as surprising as England’s decision of not using his off-spin on Thursday when Jaiswal was toying with the England spinners.

Tom Hartley had suffered particularly in his debut Test but the left-arm spinner put that agony behind him and dismissed Gill for 24 for his first wicket in international cricket.

Rahul smacked two sixes in a Rehan Ahmed over to put India in the lead and went on to forge half-century partnerships with Shreyas Iyer (35) and Jadeja to consolidate India’s position.

Leg-spinner Ahmed removed Iyer with Hartley taking the catch in the deep.

The roles were reversed as the English duo combined again to dismiss Rahul, who threw his bat in disgust after pulling a Hartley half-tracker to Ahmed when a hundred seemed there for the taking.

