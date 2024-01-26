AIRLINK 61.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.75%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
DFML 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
DGKC 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.05%)
FCCL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.69%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.22%)
FFL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
HBL 114.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.54%)
HUBC 114.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.74%)
KEL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.8%)
OGDC 140.26 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (3.95%)
PAEL 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
PIAA 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
PPL 119.90 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.51%)
PRL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.27%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
SNGP 71.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
SSGC 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.12%)
TPLP 12.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.4%)
UNITY 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,607 Increased By 3.5 (0.05%)
BR30 23,280 Increased By 66.2 (0.29%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -61 (-0.09%)
KSE30 21,692 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.03%)
White House’s Sullivan to meet with China’s foreign minister in Bangkok

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2024 10:46am

WASHINGTON/BEIJING: US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bangkok on Friday and Saturday, building on a commitment by the two countries’ leaders to deepen dialogue between the world’s two largest economies.

The Chinese foreign ministry announced the meeting in a separate statement.

The meeting comes a little more than two months after US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for about four hours on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco.

Biden and Xi agreed to open a presidential hotline, resume military-to-military communications, and work to curb fentanyl production, but remained at odds over Taiwan.

“This meeting continues the commitment by both sides at the November 2023 Woodside Summit between President Biden and President Xi to maintain strategic communication and responsibly manage the relationship,” Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said in a statement.

Joe Biden campaign adds White House aides amid concerns about strategy

She said Sullivan, who reports directly to Biden, would also meet with Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Deputy Prime Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara.

“In these meetings, Mr. Sullivan will reaffirm the importance of the US-Thailand treaty alliance and partnership and discuss opportunities to strengthen cooperation across a range of bilateral and global issues,” Watson said.

