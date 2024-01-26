AIRLINK 61.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.29%)
BOP 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.96%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
DGKC 75.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.23%)
FCCL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.95%)
FFBL 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.55%)
FFL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.73%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.11%)
HBL 115.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 115.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.05%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.84%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.48%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 135.31 Decreased By ▼ -9.19 (-6.36%)
PAEL 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.34%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.06%)
PPL 118.28 Decreased By ▼ -8.42 (-6.65%)
PRL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.62%)
PTC 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.41%)
SEARL 51.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.31%)
SNGP 71.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-2.51%)
SSGC 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.39%)
TPLP 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 76.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.05%)
UNITY 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,604 Decreased By -88.2 (-1.32%)
BR30 23,214 Decreased By -771.8 (-3.22%)
KSE100 64,298 Decreased By -524.4 (-0.81%)
KSE30 21,699 Decreased By -208 (-0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-26

PM urges Al-Jomaih Group to invest in alternative energy

Zaheer Abbasi Published January 26, 2024 Updated January 26, 2024 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: The government welcomes Saudi investment in Pakistan’s energy sector, stated caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday.

He stated this while talking to a four-member delegation of Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jomaih Group, led by Sheikh Abdul Aziz Hamad Al-Jomaih Head, which called on him.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that Al-Jomaih Group has invested heavily in K-Electric. The delegation thanked the government for solving the long-standing problems of the KE and informed the caretaker premier about the new investment projects of 1,500-MW and stated that these projects will rely on local sources and renewable energy.

Issues related to KE: Al-Jomaih shares its ‘ordeal’ with PM, petroleum minister

The caretaker prime minister said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing brotherly ties which are getting stronger with time. He said that the government highly values Saudi investment in Pakistan’s energy sector.

He said that the KE’s investment strategy in alternative energy is a welcome step which will help reduce electricity tariff for consumers and the government is optimistic that the KE will further improve its infrastructure in terms of uninterrupted power supply to domestic and industrial consumers. The caretaker prime minister encouraged Al-Jomaih Group to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar and Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali and relevant senior government officials were also present in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KE renewable energy energy sector investments Saudi investment K-Electric PM office Alternative energy Al Jomaih Group Anwaar ul Haq Kakar

PM urges Al-Jomaih Group to invest in alternative energy

CCoE meets today to negotiate with baggasse power plants

Turkish firm wants probe into ‘Lot-1 affair’

Two ‘innovative’power sector plans fail to attract MoF support

Investment roadmap of PIACL: FA presents business plan

Hunger stalks the entire Gaza Strip

ECB keeps rates unchanged

Armed, civil armed forces personnel: ECP issues ‘code of conduct’

SC highlights criticality of intra-party polls

Withdrawal of approval of non-NPO status: LHC upholds order of LTO Lahore

Read more stories