e-Khidmat Markaz launches driving test service

Recorder Report Published 26 Jan, 2024 04:58am

LAHORE: The e-Khidmat Markaz located at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) has launched a driving test service as part of the ongoing online driving license initiative.

This pilot project is collaboration between the Punjab traffic police and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), aiming to streamline the process of obtaining driving licenses across the province, disclosed the PITB spokesman on Thursday.

The commencement of the driving test service in front of the e-Khidmat Centre ASTP marks the first step in a broader plan to introduce this facility at all e-Khidmat Maraakaz throughout Punjab.

In this connection, a meeting was held to ensure the seamless integration of driving test services into the existing e-Khidmat framework. On this occasion, Punjab Traffic Police Additional IG Mirza Faran Baig expressed his commitment to enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of services for citizens while PITB Director General Government Digital Services, Muhammad Waseem Bhatti emphasized the importance of technology in modernizing the process of acquiring driving licenses.

Commenting on the pilot project, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said the introduction of driving test services is a testament to PITB’s dedication to providing innovative solutions for the convenience of citizens.

“It is a step towards a more efficient and tech-savvy approach to traffic management services in Punjab. This initiative aligns with the broader vision of leveraging technology to enhance public services and improve the overall experience for the residents of Punjab. More than 160 services, including driving licenses, are now available under one roof at e-Khidmat Centers, resulting in saving time of the citizens significantly,” he added.

PITB digital services Faisal Yousaf e Khidmat Markaz driving test

