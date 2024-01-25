AIRLINK 61.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.29%)
Yemen’s Houthis leader: targeting of Israel-linked ships will continue until aid reaches Gaza

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2024 07:25pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: The targeting of ships linked to Israel will continue until aid reaches the Palestinian people in Gaza, Yemen’s Houthis leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi said on Thursday in a televised speech.

“Our country will continue its operations until food and medicine reach the people of Gaza,” he said.

Houthis order US, British nationals to leave Yemen

The group’s leader added that the results of the latest US and British escalation would be counterproductive and would not affect “our will and determination”.

