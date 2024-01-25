AIRLINK 62.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
BOP 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.08%)
DFML 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.25%)
DGKC 76.77 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.36%)
FCCL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
FFL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.7%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
HBL 116.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.59%)
HUBC 115.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.92%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.84%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.23%)
MLCF 38.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
OGDC 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -6.90 (-4.78%)
PAEL 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.79%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 119.26 Decreased By ▼ -7.44 (-5.87%)
PRL 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.75%)
PTC 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.19%)
SEARL 52.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.26%)
SNGP 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.58%)
SSGC 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
TPLP 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
TRG 76.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.19%)
UNITY 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.06%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,636 Decreased By -55.5 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,368 Decreased By -618 (-2.58%)
KSE100 64,556 Decreased By -266.9 (-0.41%)
KSE30 21,808 Decreased By -98.4 (-0.45%)
Viktor & Rolf take a snip at Haute Couture with Paris runway collection

Reuters Published January 25, 2024 Updated January 25, 2024 01:11pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: For their spring summer couture show, Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren, the Dutch design duo behind the label Viktor & Rolf, showed an all-black lineup of ballgowns, tiered dresses and a tuxedo jumpsuit that looked as though they had been attacked by a pair of scissors.

Bright spotlights switched on at the start of the show, startling the chattering audience.

The first model walked out slowly in a full-skirted dress covered with a hulking, satin coat, cinched at the waist, its upturned collar framing her face. The silhouettes that followed appeared to be the same design, but with patches snipped away, to show legs, part of an arm, or the ivory lining.

Maria Grazia Chiuri showcases moire at Dior’s haute couture runway show

Other looks were similarly rearranged into entirely new shapes, including one gown that had ragged material trailing on each side, and another that was sliced nearly down the middle – leaving one shoulder bare.

“It’s about our love for couture and as well the irreverence for it, to live in both at the same time,” Horsting said backstage after the show. Snoeren explained why they used black throughout the collection.

“We wanted to focus on silhouettes and black makes everything more abstract,” he said.

The label belongs to Italian fashion group OTB.

The Paris spring/summer Haute Couture Week runs to Jan. 25, and has featured some of the industry’s best-known labels, including Chanel, Giorgio Armani and LVMH-owned, opens new tab Christian Dior, as well as designers Yuima Nakazato, Imane Ayissi, Rahul Mishra and Stephane Rolland.

