SIFC EC reviews various policy-level initiatives

ISLAMABAD: The eighth session of the Executive Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) started on Wednesday which will continue for two days.

The committee reviewed the progress in finalising the banks’ workable projects under the MoUs and Framework Agreements with the UAE and Kuwait.

The committee directed the ministries to speed up the relevant work to make these contracts profitable.

In the meeting, various policy-level initiatives and the progress of projects under the SIFC were reviewed.

The meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

The relevant federal and provincial ministers and high-level government officials also participated in the meeting.

On the first day of the meeting, the concerned ministries presented progress on various projects and related aspects and recommended concrete measures to further improve the investment climate.

The committee also appreciated the overall progress in various sectors and economic linkages with investors at local and global level.

The committee reviewed the progress of the recently initiated initiatives in key sectors and directed the relevant stakeholders to implement them in a timely manner to attract investment.

