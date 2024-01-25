All industries: SSGC announces 48-hour gas holiday

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced 48-hour gas holiday for all industries including their power generation units and all CNG stations in Sindh from 08:00 am on Saturday (January 27) to 08:00 am on Monday (January 29, 2024).

“Due to the shortages of gas supplies in SSGC system, the availability of gas has decreased, resulting in the depletion of line pack, causing low pressures in the system,” the SSGC said on Wednesday.

“The SSGC will take strict action against any industry found violating this gas holiday period and subsequently their gas supplies will be disconnected for at least 07 days,” the SSGC said.

