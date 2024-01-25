Punjab Apex Committee reviews security plan for polls

LAHORE: The provincial Apex Committee, which was co-chaired by CM Punjab; Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, and Commander Lahore Corps; Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza, here Wednesday took a holistic view of security situation in the province and arrangements in place to counter all types of threats.

The participants reviewed a comprehensive security plan for the upcoming general elections on 8th February duly incorporating pre and post polls phases. Deployment of available troops of police, rangers and army in three tiers for ensuring fool proof security and tackling various eventualities was discussed besides installation of CCTV cameras on polling stations and safe custody / transportation of ballot papers.

The forum resolved to ensure enforcement of code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Moreover, the forum appreciated joint efforts of all security agencies and forces in thwarting multiple terrorist attacks on police stations including the recent one in Dera Ghazi Khan and resolved to continue working in unison for achieving the common goals in the light of NAP.

