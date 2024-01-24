AIRLINK 62.75 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (7.5%)
BOP 6.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
DFML 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.29%)
DGKC 75.72 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.95%)
FCCL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.9%)
FFBL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.36%)
FFL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 115.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.23%)
HUBC 117.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 38.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.41%)
OGDC 145.87 Increased By ▲ 9.37 (6.86%)
PAEL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.98%)
PIAA 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.59%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PPL 127.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.67%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
PTC 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.69%)
SEARL 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 73.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.29%)
SSGC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.33%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.16%)
UNITY 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 6,679 Increased By 27.1 (0.41%)
BR30 23,916 Increased By 193.5 (0.82%)
KSE100 64,822 Increased By 368.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 21,907 Increased By 154.6 (0.71%)
Dubai bourse leads Gulf markets higher on upbeat earnings

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2024 08:34pm
Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday, largely on the back of corporate earnings with the Dubai index leading the gains.

Dubai’s main share index advanced 1.8%, with Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) jumping 7.7% - its biggest intraday gain since June 2020 - after reporting upbeat full-year earnings.

DIB, the biggest Islamic lender in the United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday reported a 24% increase in full-year attributable net profit to 6.80 billion dirhams ($1.85 billion) from a year earlier.

Also, the lender raised its 2023 dividend proposal to 45% versus 30% for the year 2022.

Elsewhere, top lender Emirates NBD closed 4.8% higher, ahead of its earnings announcement.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.6%, led by a 1.7% rise in Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication and a 1.4% increase in auto rental firm Lumi.

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco edged 0.2% higher.

Major Gulf markets mixed on muted oil prices, regional tensions

Oil - which fuels the Gulf’s economy - steadied, with Brent trading near $80 a barrel, as a Chinese economic stimulus package and geopolitical tensions were offset by concerns over tepid demand and a stronger dollar.

Separately, Saudi-based Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries Company, known as Avalon Pharma, priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of its range, selling the shares at 82 riyals ($21.87) each on Wednesday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index finished flat.

The Qatari benchmark added 0.1%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar gaining 2.7%.

However, Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan declined 3.8%, after reporting a 8% increase in 2023 profit.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 0.3%, with Talaat Mostafa Holding leaping 8.4%.

Meanwhile, Egyptian economic growth will be slower than previously expected as its pound weakens, inflation cuts into purchasing power and fallout from the Gaza crisis eats into the country’s main sources of foreign currency, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA    rose 0.6% to 12,174
 ABU DHABI       was flat at 9,655
 DUBAI           gained 1.8% to 4,181
 QATAR           added 0.1% to 10,373
 EGYPT           up 0.3% to 27,666
 BAHRAIN         was up 0.7% to 2,009
 OMAN            lost 0.4% to 4,607
 KUWAIT          increased 0.4% to 8,058
========================================
