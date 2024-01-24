AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.71%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
DFML 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 73.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.94%)
FCCL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.95%)
FFBL 30.01 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.56%)
FFL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.59%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
HBL 116.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.18%)
HUBC 118.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.58%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.22%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.5%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.24%)
PPL 126.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-3.64%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.21%)
PTC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
SEARL 53.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.29%)
SNGP 73.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.87%)
SSGC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.82%)
TPLP 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TRG 80.18 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.27%)
UNITY 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.25%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,652 Increased By 73.3 (1.11%)
BR30 23,722 Increased By 174 (0.74%)
KSE100 64,454 Increased By 514.8 (0.81%)
KSE30 21,752 Increased By 151 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-24

Cypher case: Ex-official says he suggested issuing demarche to US

Fazal Sher Published 24 Jan, 2024 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: Former secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Asad Majeed, on Monday, while testifying before the special court hearing the cypher case against former prime minister Imran Khan and others, said that he had suggested issuing demarche to the United States of America (USA).

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, while hearing the case at Adiala jail, recorded the testimony of Asad Majeed. There was no reference to the words “threat” or “conspiracy” in the secret cypher telegram, he said.

Jail authorities produced PTI Founder Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi before the court.

Majeed further said that he remained as Ambassador of Pakistan in the USA from January 2019 to March 2022. I had invited the US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu on March 7, 2022, for a working launch, he said, adding that it was a pre-planned lunch hosted by him in the Pakistan House in Washington DC for the US team dealing with Pakistan.

He said that the cypher telegram of the communication at the meeting was sent to the secretary of foreign affairs. The US deputy assistant secretary of state and the US defense attaché were present during the meeting, he said, adding that both sides were aware that the conversation was being minuted.

The former ambassador said that he was called to the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting and it was decided in the meeting to issue a demarche to the USA. The cypher episode was a setback for Pakistan-US relations, he said.

At the start of the hearing, Qureshi came to the rostrum and said that despite the guarantee given by the judge, I was played. My nomination papers from NA-150, NA-151, and PP-218 were rejected due to non-verification of nomination papers, he said, adding that he made a request for verification of his nomination papers and the judge told him that attach his order along with the papers. Despite the attachment of the court’s order, my nomination papers were rejected, he said.

The judge told Qureshi that they had fulfilled all legal requirements. Qureshi was annoyed when the prosecutor Rizwan Abbas interrupted during his [Qureshi] conversation with the judge. I am talking about my basic rights, why are they talking in the middle? Qureshi said. Qureshi and the prosecutor exchanged harsh words with each other.

Qureshi filed an application against the rejection of his nomination papers. About the application, the judge said that it is your right and we will look into it. What is your right you will get, the judge said.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till today (Tuesday).

Khan, while talking to reporters informally in the courtroom, said that the demarche was issued on the recommendations of the ambassador and it is being said that there is no conspiracy. In the history of Pakistan, no such kind of cypher has come, adding that Qureshi came to know about the cypher by chance as it was sent for former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Efforts were made to hide the cypher as it exposed Donald Lu, he said, adding that if there was nothing unusual in the cypher then why demarche was issued?

Does anyone issue demarche to the US [without reason]? Khan asked. He said that the cypher became public the day the demarche was issued. Why the NSC meeting termed the cypher an interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan, he asked.

He said that a parliamentary committee was constituted on cypher matter, asking on whose orders that committee was dissolved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

US Imran Khan Asad Majeed cypher case

Cypher case: Ex-official says he suggested issuing demarche to US

PM welcomes investment of international companies

Hydropower project: PPIB conveys revised COD to NTDC

PMUs in Discos: Cabinet throws PD’s plan into trash bin

Mine mouth Thar coal project: SECMC wants to extend support for KE offtake

Deployment of army troops okayed: Inter-ministerial body on proposed FBR reforms formed

OIC denounces Ram Mandir inauguration

‘Deemed income’ on immovable properties: SC asks HCs to decide the matter expeditiously

KE, Hubco ink MoU to explore off-take of electricity

Baloch protesters call off sit-in

Plugging revenue leakages: LTO deploys officers at Sindh sugar mills

Read more stories