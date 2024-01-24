AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
Bilawal steps up election campaign

NNI Published 24 Jan, 2024 05:07am

CHINIOT: Ahead of general elections 2024, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday pledged no “political revenge” from opponents, advocating an end to politics characterised by hatred and division if he became prime minister.

Addressing a public gathering in Chiniot in connection with PPP’s campaign for the general elections 2024, the former foreign minister said that the nation couldn’t entrust its future to “traditional and old” politicians as the “country grapples with an ongoing economic crisis, unprecedented poverty and unemployment.”

Emphasising a departure from “traditional and old” politics, Bilawal Bhutto said that he was contesting the election only to “bury politics of revenge and hatred.”

“There should be political differences, not political enmity,” he maintained, vowing to establish a truth and reconciliation commission. “I respect everyone and believe in consensus,” he said.

Bilawal further said that PPP was the only party which had always fulfilled the promises it made to the people. “My party never believed in politics of revenge,” he said, citing example of his mother Benazir Bhutto – who according to him said “democracy is the best revenge.”

“I have experienced such oppression and I would never wish for any political party worker to endure such hardship,” he said, adding that there would be no political prisoner in his government if voted into power.

Elaborating the PPP manifesto, he promised to double the people’s incomes in five years, build 3 million houses across the country and give their ownership to women, and provide free electricity up to 300 units to the downtrodden masses.

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto sought support from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, assuring them that he would bury the politics of revenge.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP PTI election campaign General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

