AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.71%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
DFML 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 73.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.94%)
FCCL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.95%)
FFBL 30.01 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.56%)
FFL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.59%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
HBL 116.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.18%)
HUBC 118.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.58%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.22%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.5%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.24%)
PPL 126.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-3.64%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.21%)
PTC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
SEARL 53.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.29%)
SNGP 73.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.87%)
SSGC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.82%)
TPLP 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TRG 80.18 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.27%)
UNITY 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.25%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,652 Increased By 73.3 (1.11%)
BR30 23,722 Increased By 174 (0.74%)
KSE100 64,454 Increased By 514.8 (0.81%)
KSE30 21,752 Increased By 151 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No mention of word ‘conspiracy’ in cypher, Asad Majeed tells court

BR Web Desk Published January 23, 2024 Updated January 23, 2024 07:16pm

Former Pakistan ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed informed the court on Tuesday that there was no mention of the words “conspiracy” or “threat” in the secret cypher telegram.

Majeed recorded his statement during the hearing of the cypher case against former prime minister Imran Khan.

The proceedings were held in Adiala Jail, where the former diplomat said he had suggested that a demarche should be issued to the US both in Islamabad and Washington.

The cypher case pertains to a diplomatic document that reportedly went missing from Khan’s possession. The PTI alleges that the document contained a threat from the United States to oust Imran from office because of his stance on Russia.

Majeed was the ambassador to the US when the cipher controversy started and the PTI made allegations against America.

He said that he invited Assistant Secretary for South & Central Asian Affairs under US States Department Donald Lu on March 7, 2022, for a luncheon.

It was a preplanned lunch hosted by himself in the Pakistan House in Washington for the US team dealing with Pakistan, which was scheduled, at about 1230hrs, it said.

Last year, Majeed became another witness in the cypher case against PTI chief Imran Khan, citing that the latter’s affairs about the diplomatic cable affected Pakistan’s image.

“The PTI chairman’s cypher affair damaged Pakistan’s communication system,” he said in his statement recorded before the court. “It has also affected the credibility of our diplomats and their future diplomacy.”

On December 22, the Supreme Court approved the bail petitions of former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cypher case.

A three-member SC bench led by acting Chief Justice of Pakistan Sardar Tariq Masood heard the case. Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah were the other two members of the bench.

The bench later issued a nine-page order adding that the SC decision would not influence the trial court and that the bail could be cancelled by the trial court if it so wished.

Last week, former premier Imran Khan’s then-principal secretary Azam Khan testified before the special court hearing the cypher case against Khan and others that he had handed over the copy of cypher to the former premier but upon asking him [Khan] to return it, he told me that he has misplaced it.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain while hearing the case at Adiala jail recorded the testimony of Azam Khan. At the start of the hearing, Imran Khan came to the rostrum and requested the court to record the statement of the witness under oath on the Holy Quran.

Imran Khan Asad Majeed cypher case cypher consiracy

No mention of word ‘conspiracy’ in cypher, Asad Majeed tells court

SBP’s monetary policy committee to meet on January 29

Rupee records 5th consecutive gain, settles at 279.79 against US dollar

KSE-100 extends gains as bullish trend continues after mixed start

Israel says 24 troops killed in Gaza, highest single-day toll

Inflation to remain elevated in January, could clock in at 27.9%: brokerage house

SC reserves verdict on former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea

Fauji Foods sees turnaround, earns Rs605mn in 2023

Tax on ‘deemed income’: interim relief till February 19

Oil eases slightly on mixed supply cues, geopolitical tensions

Read more stories