AIRLINK 57.60 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (6.27%)
BOP 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
DFML 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.41%)
FCCL 18.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FFBL 28.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
FFL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.46%)
GGL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HBL 116.10 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.26%)
HUBC 117.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.11%)
KEL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
MLCF 38.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.73%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
PAEL 21.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.41%)
PIAA 12.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
PPL 127.72 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-2.84%)
PRL 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
PTC 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.1%)
SEARL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.12%)
SNGP 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.66%)
SSGC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.55%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
UNITY 22.73 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.11%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,608 Increased By 30.2 (0.46%)
BR30 23,538 Decreased By -9.8 (-0.04%)
KSE100 64,102 Increased By 163 (0.25%)
KSE30 21,659 Increased By 57.5 (0.27%)
UAE’s ADNOC sells more fuel oil from Ruwais refinery in January

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2024 10:57am

SINGAPORE: UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has sold more straight-run fuel oil (SRFO) from its Ruwais refinery complex this month via private sales, according to trade sources and ship-tracking data.

The higher sales emerged because of maintenance works on the residue fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC) unit at Ruwais, sources said.

At least two SRFO cargoes are loading out from Ruwais this month, said industry sources, compared to zero last month, ship-tracking data from Kpler showed.

A total of 170,000 metric tons of SRFO are loading from Ruwais in January, with fuel oil export volumes at their highest in about a year and a half, the data showed.

UAE ADNOC boosts budget allocation for decarbonization projects to $23bn

An ADNOC spokesperson confirmed that planned maintenance has commenced at the Ruwais refinery but declined to comment on cargoes.

The 127,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) RFCC unit processes heavy residual fuel oil into higher-valued refined products such as gasoline and diesel. The unit is located in the western part of the 835,000-bpd Ruwais refinery complex.

