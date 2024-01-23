AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.9%)
DGKC 72.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.35%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HBL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
HUBC 118.12 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
MLCF 38.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
OGDC 133.53 Increased By ▲ 9.23 (7.43%)
PAEL 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.33%)
PIAA 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 131.01 Increased By ▲ 8.11 (6.6%)
PRL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.46%)
PTC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.67%)
SEARL 52.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.99%)
SNGP 75.20 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (5.47%)
SSGC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,578 Increased By 89.9 (1.39%)
BR30 23,548 Increased By 584.1 (2.54%)
KSE100 63,939 Increased By 657.2 (1.04%)
KSE30 21,601 Increased By 326.1 (1.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-23

Anti-judiciary drive: Govt identifies 500 accounts

Nuzhat Nazar Published 23 Jan, 2024 05:14am

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government on Monday identified more than 500 accounts involved in anti-judiciary campaign on social media.

This was said by the caretaker Information Minister, Murtaza Solangi, in a press conference alongside Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials.

He assured that action would be taken against those involved in the recent malicious campaign against Supreme Court judges, in accordance with the law and constitution.

JIT constituted to investigate anti-judiciary drive

While referring to the Supreme Court’s judgement which took the electoral symbol of “cricket bat” away from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the information minister said after the apex court’s ruling, a vile campaign was launched against the judiciary and judges.

He said following that a joint investigation team was formed against the unabated social media campaign and the JIT was doing its work. The Interior Ministry notified the JIT on January 16 to investigate the matter, he added. The minister said, “Article 19 of the Constitution has a boundary for freedom of speech. Some people have business of spreading lies in their vlogs.”

The PTA official said the PTA had the authority to remove content from social media. Hence, their fundamental job in such a situation was to block the internet and delete the objectionable content, he said. “Social media’s outreach is enormous and easy but people do not know how to use it wisely,” he said.

FIA Cybercrime Director Operations Waqaruddin Syed while giving a warning to all those “spreading lies” through social media said that they would take action against those “spreading anarchy” against the state or its institutions. The FIA director said they would take action against the social media accounts involved in the said smear campaign whether being operated from within the country or outside it. “We will fully utilise the authority assigned to us,” he maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court PTA SC FIA caretaker government Murtaza Solangi anti judiciary drive

Anti-judiciary drive: Govt identifies 500 accounts

Forex repatriation against remittances: Govt striving to ink G2G pact with Saudi Arabia, UAE

‘Hurdles’ to copper ingots’ export to China: Exporters move SIFC against FBR

Cabinet to discuss FBR revamp plan today

World Bank official, Shamshad discuss financing for two operations

Govt to refrain from granting any increases in salaries, pensions

Financial close: PPIB board grants 4-month extension to Turkish firm

Circular debt reduction: MoF objects to plan tailored by minister

Iran-Pakistan diplomatic ties fully restored

SBA review: Punjab govt held responsible for Rs115bn unbudgeted spending

Read more stories