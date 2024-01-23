AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.9%)
DGKC 72.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.35%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HBL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
HUBC 118.12 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
MLCF 38.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
OGDC 133.53 Increased By ▲ 9.23 (7.43%)
PAEL 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.33%)
PIAA 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 131.01 Increased By ▲ 8.11 (6.6%)
PRL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.46%)
PTC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.67%)
SEARL 52.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.99%)
SNGP 75.20 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (5.47%)
SSGC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,578 Increased By 89.9 (1.39%)
BR30 23,548 Increased By 584.1 (2.54%)
KSE100 63,939 Increased By 657.2 (1.04%)
KSE30 21,601 Increased By 326.1 (1.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-23

Mansehra election rally: Nawaz steps up election drive, says optimistic about prospects

Amjad Ali Shah Published 23 Jan, 2024 05:14am

PESHAWAR: In his maiden address in massive power show in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mansehra district ahead of general elections, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Nawaz Sharif on Monday reiterated his resolve to put Pakistan back on track.

While referring to the PTI government during a momentum public rally in Mansehra, Nawaz Sharif said that when it was ousted from power it left a trail of destruction behind.

“Now putting Pakistan back on track is a hard nut to crack but we will do it.”

The PML-N supremo promised various development projects in KP if his party is voted in on February 8.

“People of KP will be provided gas, vegetables, petrol at cheaper rates, along with employment in the province,” he said.

The PML-N supremo announced projects like airport, train from Karachi to Mansehra, motorway connecting the city to Balakot, Kaghan, Naran, Chilas and Babusar if he comes to power.

He further said that had the PML-N wanted, it could have formed its government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in 2013. “If I had not been disqualified, even the people of Mansehra would have the facility of a metro bus service,” he said, and added, “But unfortunately many injustices have been done to Pakistan.”

Nawaz criticized political opponents for ruining the country’s economy. “Nawaz Sharif left Pakistan better but now it is detracted,” he said.

He vowed to bring Pakistan back on the path of prosperity after coming into power, saying the PML-N will again provide fuel, vegetables and other things at cheaper rates after coming into power. The issue of water will also be settled, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

elections Nawaz Sharif PMLN General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 Mansehra election rally

Mansehra election rally: Nawaz steps up election drive, says optimistic about prospects

Forex repatriation against remittances: Govt striving to ink G2G pact with Saudi Arabia, UAE

‘Hurdles’ to copper ingots’ export to China: Exporters move SIFC against FBR

Cabinet to discuss FBR revamp plan today

World Bank official, Shamshad discuss financing for two operations

Govt to refrain from granting any increases in salaries, pensions

Financial close: PPIB board grants 4-month extension to Turkish firm

Circular debt reduction: MoF objects to plan tailored by minister

Iran-Pakistan diplomatic ties fully restored

SBA review: Punjab govt held responsible for Rs115bn unbudgeted spending

Anti-judiciary drive: Govt identifies 500 accounts

Read more stories