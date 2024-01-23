Mansehra election rally: Nawaz steps up election drive, says optimistic about prospects

PESHAWAR: In his maiden address in massive power show in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mansehra district ahead of general elections, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Nawaz Sharif on Monday reiterated his resolve to put Pakistan back on track.

While referring to the PTI government during a momentum public rally in Mansehra, Nawaz Sharif said that when it was ousted from power it left a trail of destruction behind.

“Now putting Pakistan back on track is a hard nut to crack but we will do it.”

The PML-N supremo promised various development projects in KP if his party is voted in on February 8.

“People of KP will be provided gas, vegetables, petrol at cheaper rates, along with employment in the province,” he said.

The PML-N supremo announced projects like airport, train from Karachi to Mansehra, motorway connecting the city to Balakot, Kaghan, Naran, Chilas and Babusar if he comes to power.

He further said that had the PML-N wanted, it could have formed its government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in 2013. “If I had not been disqualified, even the people of Mansehra would have the facility of a metro bus service,” he said, and added, “But unfortunately many injustices have been done to Pakistan.”

Nawaz criticized political opponents for ruining the country’s economy. “Nawaz Sharif left Pakistan better but now it is detracted,” he said.

He vowed to bring Pakistan back on the path of prosperity after coming into power, saying the PML-N will again provide fuel, vegetables and other things at cheaper rates after coming into power. The issue of water will also be settled, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024