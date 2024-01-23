Shehbaz urges people to vote for PML-N

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has asked the people to vote for Nawaz Sharif on February 8, to put Pakistan on the path of progress and bring ease in their lives.

While addressing an election gathering at the Gujumta reception camp in NA-123 on Monday, Shehbaz said Nawaz’s only agenda is to serve the people of Pakistan.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had built the metro bus in Lahore, which was opposed by the opponents who dubbed it as a “jangla bus.” He said the metro bus was running successfully and would be extended to Kasur.

Shehbaz said that Nawaz Sharif had given laptops, scholarships, free medicines and hospitals to the people of Punjab. “If Nawaz Sharif was re-elected as the prime minister, he would continue to provide facilities to the people under his leadership,” he said.

Shehbaz urged the people to stamp on lion on February 8 to put an end to inflation. He concluded his speech with slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad, Nawaz Sharif Zindabad”.

