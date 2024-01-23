AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.9%)
DGKC 72.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.35%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HBL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
HUBC 118.12 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
MLCF 38.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
OGDC 133.53 Increased By ▲ 9.23 (7.43%)
PAEL 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.33%)
PIAA 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 131.01 Increased By ▲ 8.11 (6.6%)
PRL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.46%)
PTC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.67%)
SEARL 52.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.99%)
SNGP 75.20 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (5.47%)
SSGC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,578 Increased By 89.9 (1.39%)
BR30 23,548 Increased By 584.1 (2.54%)
KSE100 63,939 Increased By 657.2 (1.04%)
KSE30 21,601 Increased By 326.1 (1.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-23

Training: DCs asked to take action against absent polling staff

Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2024 05:14am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Monday issued instructions to all the deputy commissioners to take action against the polling staff who are absent during training.

He issued these instructions during a meeting to review the arrangements for the conduct of general elections at the Civil Secretariat. Provincial Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwer Chohan, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the secretaries of home, local government departments, officers of provincial election commission and officials concerned attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners and DPOs participated through video link.

The Chief Secretary directed that the attendance of staff during the training be ensured and strict action be taken against the absent officials. He mentioned that holding free, fair and transparent elections is an important national responsibility. He said the requisite funds have been provided, therefore, no shortcoming in the polls arrangements would be acceptable.

He said that transport and security plans are a very important part of election arrangements, adding that these two components should be given special attention. He said the deputy commissioners should review the preparations for the elections on a daily basis.

The provincial election commissioner said all district returning officers should supervise the process of preparation of polling bags and ensure the provision of all basic facilities at the polling stations. He said the control rooms should be made more functional for addressing the complaints.

He stressed that equal opportunities must be provided to all stakeholders in the election process without discrimination. He said that strict action should be taken against those who violate the election code of conduct.

The provincial election commissioner also issued instructions regarding the delivery of election materials and ballot papers.

Local Government Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi briefed the meeting that under Section 144, aerial firing, and display of weapons would be banned from February 1 to 12. He said that the arrangements for installing CCTV cameras at the highly sensitive polling stations have been completed. Army, Rangers and police personnel would carry out flag march on February 5 and 7, he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ECP training Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 polling staff DCs

Training: DCs asked to take action against absent polling staff

Forex repatriation against remittances: Govt striving to ink G2G pact with Saudi Arabia, UAE

‘Hurdles’ to copper ingots’ export to China: Exporters move SIFC against FBR

Cabinet to discuss FBR revamp plan today

World Bank official, Shamshad discuss financing for two operations

Govt to refrain from granting any increases in salaries, pensions

Financial close: PPIB board grants 4-month extension to Turkish firm

Circular debt reduction: MoF objects to plan tailored by minister

Iran-Pakistan diplomatic ties fully restored

SBA review: Punjab govt held responsible for Rs115bn unbudgeted spending

Anti-judiciary drive: Govt identifies 500 accounts

Read more stories