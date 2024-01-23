Seven terrorists killed in Zhob operation

ISLAMABAD: Security forces on Monday eliminated seven terrorists in Sambaza Sector, Zhob district, near the Pakistan-Afghan border in Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the exchange of fire took place during an intelligence-based operation.

“Own troops effectively surrounded and engaged the fleeing terrorists. Resultantly, seven terrorists were sent to hell who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians,” the ISPR said, adding that arms, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

