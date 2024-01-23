AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.9%)
DGKC 72.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.35%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HBL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
HUBC 118.12 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
MLCF 38.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
OGDC 133.53 Increased By ▲ 9.23 (7.43%)
PAEL 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.33%)
PIAA 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 131.01 Increased By ▲ 8.11 (6.6%)
PRL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.46%)
PTC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.67%)
SEARL 52.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.99%)
SNGP 75.20 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (5.47%)
SSGC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,578 Increased By 89.9 (1.39%)
BR30 23,548 Increased By 584.1 (2.54%)
KSE100 63,939 Increased By 657.2 (1.04%)
KSE30 21,601 Increased By 326.1 (1.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-23

PM for completion of bicycle-lane project on priority basis

Zaheer Abbasi Published 23 Jan, 2024 05:14am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has directed that the bicycle lane project, an environment-friendly project for Islamabad, should be completed on a priority basis and the federal commission should be formed as soon as possible to review Islamabad Master Plan.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting on the affairs of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday.

In the meeting, the prime minister was briefed regarding the bicycle lane project in Islamabad and the Islamabad Master Plan. He further stated that revising the Islamabad Master Plan is one of the top priorities of the federal government. The caretaker premier directed that a federal commission should be formed as soon as possible to review the Islamabad Master Plan.

Kakar said vertical construction should be preferred for new residential projects in Islamabad. The caretaker premier directed the relevant authorities to formulate an effective strategy to attract investors for the construction of high-rise buildings for business activities in Islamabad.

He also directed the concerned authorities to solve the water issue in the federal capital as soon as possible.

Kakar further directed to solve the problem of parking in Islamabad and special buildings for parking should be constructed and wanted that the concerned authorities should formulate an effective strategy to reduce the traffic pressure in the city.

The meeting was informed that the bicycle lanes project involves the construction of 374 km lanes and 150 parking stations. Secretary Home, chairman CDA, and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CDA Anwaarul Haq Kakar Islamabad Master Plan bicycle lane project

PM for completion of bicycle-lane project on priority basis

Forex repatriation against remittances: Govt striving to ink G2G pact with Saudi Arabia, UAE

‘Hurdles’ to copper ingots’ export to China: Exporters move SIFC against FBR

Cabinet to discuss FBR revamp plan today

World Bank official, Shamshad discuss financing for two operations

Govt to refrain from granting any increases in salaries, pensions

Financial close: PPIB board grants 4-month extension to Turkish firm

Circular debt reduction: MoF objects to plan tailored by minister

Iran-Pakistan diplomatic ties fully restored

SBA review: Punjab govt held responsible for Rs115bn unbudgeted spending

Anti-judiciary drive: Govt identifies 500 accounts

Read more stories