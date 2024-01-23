PM for completion of bicycle-lane project on priority basis

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has directed that the bicycle lane project, an environment-friendly project for Islamabad, should be completed on a priority basis and the federal commission should be formed as soon as possible to review Islamabad Master Plan.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting on the affairs of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday.

In the meeting, the prime minister was briefed regarding the bicycle lane project in Islamabad and the Islamabad Master Plan. He further stated that revising the Islamabad Master Plan is one of the top priorities of the federal government. The caretaker premier directed that a federal commission should be formed as soon as possible to review the Islamabad Master Plan.

Kakar said vertical construction should be preferred for new residential projects in Islamabad. The caretaker premier directed the relevant authorities to formulate an effective strategy to attract investors for the construction of high-rise buildings for business activities in Islamabad.

He also directed the concerned authorities to solve the water issue in the federal capital as soon as possible.

Kakar further directed to solve the problem of parking in Islamabad and special buildings for parking should be constructed and wanted that the concerned authorities should formulate an effective strategy to reduce the traffic pressure in the city.

The meeting was informed that the bicycle lanes project involves the construction of 374 km lanes and 150 parking stations. Secretary Home, chairman CDA, and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024